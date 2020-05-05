Reading holy Quran in Ramadan



Al-Quran is the best Holy book in the world revealed in the month of Ramadan. Reading Quran is the important deed of all believers in all time. But it is more important in Ramadan. Because this holy book has been revealed in this month. Almighty Allah addresses, 'Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed' (Sura Baqarah, line-185). Sahabis, Tabains and knowledgeable persons show more importance to read this holy book. They all spend their days by reading Quran. Even they recital this holy book a day.





The benefits of reading Quran is endless. There are many Hadid regarding this. Usman (R.) addresses that, Rasulullah (Sallahu Alaihi wasallam) delivers, 'He is better among you, who learns and teaches Quran.' (Bukhari) Hazrat Ayesha (R.) says, Rasulullah (Sallahu Alaihi wasallam) delivers, 'Who will be knowledgeable person of Quran, honorable saints will stay with him on the judgment day. And who will try to learn Quran and become tired that means he will try to learn Quran, 2 times blessings for him.' (Bukhary) Hazrat Abdullah Ibn Masaud (R.) addresses, 'He who will read a letter of Quran, will get one blessing. And this blessing will be increased in 10 times.' (Tirmizi)





When own relatives and property will help him on the judgment day, the Quran will recommend for this slave of Allah. Hazrat Abu Umam (R.) says; Rasulullah (Sallahu Alaihi wasallam) delivers, 'Read Quran. Because this Quran will recommend for the readers on the judgment day.' (Muslim) In others Rasulullah (Sallahu Alaihi wasallam) delivers, 'On the judgment day Quran says to its readers and followers of order and prohibition, do you know me I am Quran who makes you thirsty by ordering fasting and keeps awake at night by ordering Namaz.







Every businessman wants his profit from business. Today you are the most profited person. Then badshahi will be given in his right hand and order of living in Heaven will be given in his left hand. Crown will be given on his head and he will be told, Read Quran and get to the upper place'. (Musnade Ahmad)





Therefore, we should read Quran more and more, memorizing it and hearing it with great meditation and deepl thought. The most important deed of most blessing is reading Quran along with other extra worships for a believer on this holy month of Ramadan.





