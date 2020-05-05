FBCCI recommends loans from CMSME fund for media



Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), the top platform of industrialists in the country, has recommended loans for the media from the stimulus fund worth Tk 20000 crore meant for affected cottage, micro, small and medium industries (CMSME) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





At the same time, the FBCCI has hailed the decision of the central bank to halt the interests on all kinds of loans for two months during the pandemic. In a statement on Monday, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said that in light of the proposal of the FBCCI, Bangladesh Bank has directed to stop interests on all kinds of loans for the month of April and May.





"The business community will be benefitted for this decision.







We welcome the announcement," he added.





About the recommendation for the assistance for media from the government, FBCCI President said, "We have made a proposal to provide owners of media outlets with loans from the fund worth Tk 20000 for the assistance of the CMSME sector so that they can pay salaries to journalists and employees."







"If media owners need, they can take loans at a rate of 4.5 percent interest rate and pay the loans as per the policy of the fund. Hopefully, the government will positively respond to our proposal," he added.











Leave Your Comments