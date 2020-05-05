I don't want to see Monga in North Bengal again: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is speaking at a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital to discuss COVID-19 issues to deputy commissioners of Rajshahi division on Monday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday has directed Kurigram district administration to take effective initiative as no food shortages (Monga) come back once again in the North Bengal.







The Premier came up with the direction while speaking at a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital to discuss COVID-19 issues to deputy commissioners of Rangpur division.





She asked Bangladesh Railway to transport goods across the country strengthening its luggage-van services during this ongoing crisis caused by novel coronavirus outbreak. "Bangladesh Railway can avail of this opportunity (during the crisis). Measures can be taken to transport goods throughout the country using its luggage vans," she said while exchanging views with the Railways Minister during her videoconference with the public representatives and officials of the districts under Rangpur division. She asked Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, who got connected with the videoconference from Panchagarh, to join all luggage vans with train services for transportation of goods throughout the country.





The Prime Minister said the government has given directives to reopen shops so that buying and selling could be done during this Ramadan alongside keeping shops for Iftar and Sehri items open taking special measurers. Putting emphasis on keeping the wheel of the economy moving ensuring people's protection with focus on health issues, Hasina said the cabinet division will give directives in this regard very soon.



"Government offices will be reopened on a limited scale. Eid is ahead and people need to go shopping and buy what they need most," she said.





But the Prime Minister asked people to avoid public gatherings. "You've to protect yourselves from these…there is a possibility to get infected," she said.





She also announced that the government will provide cash assistance before Eid to mitigate the sufferings of those rendered jobless amid the coronavirus outbreak.





"We want to give cash assistance ahead of the Eid to those who have lost jobs due to the nationwide shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic to minimize their plight … we'll do it to ensure their food security," she said.





About tea gardens in Panchagarh, Sheikh Hasina said small tea growers will also be brought under the coverage of Tk 5,000-crore stimulus package announced for farmers to overcome the impacts of coronavirus pandemic.





Amirul Islam Khokon, a small tea grower, informed the Prime Minister that nearly one crore kilograms of tea worth Tk 150 crore was produced last year in Panchagarh district alone.





But the price of raw tea is only Tk 14-Tk 15 per kilogram now, which was Tk 25-Tk 30 last year, he said.





Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Sabina Yasmin apprised the Prime Minister that they set up a mobile hospital for the people of the disadvantaged areas in the district.





The DC said they distributed vegetables as relief items among the needy people there, while fixed some places to sell milk and eggs.





In response, the Prime Minister appreciated the mobile hospital services describing it as an 'excellent initiative.'

But she directed the Panchagarh district administration to identify the places having no community clinic so that the government can set up such clinics there.





While exchanging views with the public representatives and officials of several districts under Rangpur division, the Prime Minister asked all to take measures for boosting crop production so that famine never come back again in this region.





The eight districts under the Rangpur division are Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha.





Earlier, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of districts under Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions in six phases.







