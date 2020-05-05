Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 252,393





The global death toll from the deadly coronavirus reached 252,393 as of Tuesday morning.

Although cases of new infection keep growing among the infected world population currently, 98 percent are in mild condition.

Of the currently infected 2,197,985 patients, 2,148,350 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, Worldometer daily update shows.

Meanwhile, 49,635 infected patients of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,645,320 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.

So far, 1,194,942 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 69,921 deaths and 1,212,835 cases while Spain reported 25,428 deaths and 248,301 cases till Tuesday.

The worst-hit European country Italy has recorded deaths 29,079 and 211,938 cases.

France, on the other hand, has reported 25,201 deaths and 169,462 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 28,734 deaths among 190,584 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday.

The country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Monday with the detection of 688 patients.

