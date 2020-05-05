Coronavirus: Telemedicine service stopped as health worker infected in Natore









Telemedicine service was stopped at Lalpur Upazila Health Complex as a health worker tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night.

District Directorate General of Health Services on Monday night confirmed that a health worker of the telemedicine department was infected with coronavirus.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ummul Banin Duti said she visited the Upazila Health Complex on Monday night and shut the telemedicine department temporarily.

The infected health worker was sent to institutional health quarantine while samples were collected from the other health workers.

So far, ten people including a doctor and three health workers were infected in the district.

Altogether 565 physicians, excluding nurses and health workers, got infected with coronavirus while treating patients as of Monday, said Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians.

Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday.

Meanwhile, the country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Monday with the detection of 688 patients.

