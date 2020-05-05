Google bring back Loteria doodle to celebrate Mexican culture









Google, a search engine giant, on Tuesday started a popular game similar to bingo celebrating Mexican culture by a special doodle on its regular home page.

The animated doodle shows a game of luck using cards instead of numbers and beans as markers. It is inspired by the beloved Latino card game Lotería, which means lottery in Spanish.

Google also released an explainer video describing the game as a "Mexican bingo."

Cards make the game particularly special as it matches the player automatically with other players online or you can send a link to friends and play with just them.

It's a game of chance or luck, as players have no control over which of the 54 cards is pulled. The first one to cover their board wins.

As for why Google is staggering the games out over the two week period, you may remember that some of the best and most popular Doodles in the last few years have actually had multiplayer support.

Google believes that promoting gaming is one of the most effective ways to encourage people to “Stay Home. Save Lives” during this coronavirus pandemic.

As when as the coronavirus pandemic started, Google also introduced several doodles and helped users to cope with it.

The search engine conducted several campaigns urging people to stay home for saving lives by a special doodle on its regular home page.

