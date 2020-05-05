Govt appoints 2,000 physicians from 39th BCS









The government on Monday temporarily recruited 2,000 more physicians from the waiting list of the 39th special batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) as the country fights against coronavirus outbreak.





Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published a gazette notification in this regard and a list of 2,000 doctors and their identity numbers.





The newly-appointed doctors have been directed to join the service from May 12 at the posts given by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





In case of absence of any doctors on the date, he/she will be considered as not willing to join and the temporary appointment will be cancelled, the notification said.





Newly-appointed doctors will have to serve the COVID-19 patients and if their service is not satisfactory that will be considered while recruiting them permanently.





The doctors will get a salary of Tk 22,000-53,060 under national pay scale, 2015.





According to Bangladesh Civil Service Recruitment Rules 1981, if any of the newly-recruited doctors is not Bangladeshi citizen, his/her appointment will cancelled, said the gazette notification.





On the other hand, if any of them is married with a foreign national, in that case, his appointment will also be cancelled.





Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said his ministry decided to recruit about 2,000 physicians and 6,000 nurses as the government hospitals are struggling to ensure treatment for COVID-19 patients due to shortage of physicians.





Meanwhile, 565 physicians at both government and private hospitals were infected with coronavirus while treating patients, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said Monday.





Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday when it reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases with the detection of 688 patients.

Leave Your Comments