Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh hit 10929 ; One more die









Bangladesh recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Tuesday as 786 more people got infected in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 10929.





Besides, one more people died from the virus infection during the period, raising the death toll in the country to 183.





Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.





In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 5711 samples, she added.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 252,393 as of Tuesday.





According to worldometer data, 3,645,320 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.





Of those infected, 2,144,722 are currently being treated and 49,635 of them are in serious or critical condition.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.













The government on Monday extended general holidays further until May 16.





Meanwhile, the government allowed businesspeople to keep shops and shopping malls open till 4 pm every day maintaining health guidelines during the general holidays extended until May 16 considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.





In line with the extended general holidays, the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said the public transport services will also remain suspended until May 16.

Leave Your Comments