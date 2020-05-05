Coronavirus: 31 new cases detected in Munshiganj









Thirty one people, including the officer-in-charge of sadar police station and a health worker, were infected with coronavirus in three upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam Azad said among the new infected people, 15 are from Sadar upazila, 15 from Sirajdikhan and one from Sreenagar upazila.





Md Abu Hanif, 42, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, was infected with coronavirus, he said.

According to Civil Surgeon’s office, so far 197 people got infected in the district while seven people died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Munshiganj General Hospital’s office assistant and eight staff of Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex were also infected with the virus.

Bangladesh has recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths as of Monday.

According to information from Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians, 565 physicians got infected with coronavirus while treating patients as of Monday.

Besides the physicians, 854 police members, who have been working for maintaining social distance, got infected until Monday.

