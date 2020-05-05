Coronavirus: 112 people recover among 188 in Kishoreganj









A total of 112 among 188 coronavirus-infected patients made recovery so far in the district while four more people tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, said four people were diagnosed with coronavirus after399 samples were sent to Dhaka for test in the last four days.





In the last four days, 97 people recovered from the virus and the total 112 people made recovery in the district, he added.

The district has so far reported five deaths from coronavirus.

Among the four infected people in the district, two are from Tarail upazila, one from Bhairab and one from Katiadi upazila.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 10,143 coronavirus cases and 182 deaths.

The country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Monday with the detection of 688 patients.

