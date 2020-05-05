Coronavirus: Chinese Embassy provides safety gears for DCAB









Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday handed over coronavirus safety equipment for the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) as gift.





DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty and its general secretary Touhidur Rahman received the safety medical supplies from the officials of the Embassy.









Diplomatic correspondents received 2,000 face masks and four boxes of hand sanitizers as gift from the Chinese Embassy.





The Embassy has been providing medical logistics to the government of Bangladesh and various private organisations since the very beginning of coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.





Earlier on April 24, China Machinery Import and Export Co (CMC) donated urgent anti-epidemic materials to Bangladesh.









Chinese companies have been extending its support to Bangladesh as part of their social responsibilities to help it fight Covid-19.

Leave Your Comments