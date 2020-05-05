90 pc of haro paddy harvested: Minister





Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday said farmers have harvested 90 percent of Boro paddy in haor areas and 25 percent across the country.





“The rest ten percent Boro paddy in haor areas will be harvested within a week,” he said while exchanging views with reporters through online over the progress of the harvesting paddy across the country.





He also hoped that 100 percent Boro paddy will be harvested within the month of June.





During the meeting, the Minister also said the government has taken steps so that the farmers could get fair prices of paddy.





