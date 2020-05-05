One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs





One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





A daily update from DGHS said no new patient is now being treated at any hospital for dengue in the capital while one patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka .





Since the beginning of this year, 298 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 296 have been discharged from hospitals.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalized. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

Leave Your Comments