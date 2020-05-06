Diner Sheshe





"For 3 days post the lockdown, I completely shut myself off to the world. I was more anxious than ever- as the founder of two companies and as a journalist, work was the only thing on my mind. I was losing clients and stressing over lost revenues and employees' salaries. I decided not to speak to anyone because I didn't want my anxiety to transfer to my team or family.





Those 3 days of being on my own helped me regroup and take a step back. I realized that I had time to work on ideas I'd never delved into before. And I was fortunate to be 'locked up' in my beautiful village in Kunaura, with my parents, wife and 4-year old daughter. But most importantly, it was such a good feeling to wake up to my daughter with us both having no school or work!





I'm so inspired by how these little things make her so happy- she has no complaints about the lockdown and makes the most of it by rolling in the mud!





Lately, we've also got a lot of time to play our favorite game- 'Beauty Parlor'. Some days she 'does my eyebrows', which involves aggressively plucking my eyebrows with a thread in her mouth, and on other days she ties my hair in little pigtails and gives me head massages! I'm the guinea pig for all her experiments, but just seeing how happy it makes her, makes me want to be that guinea pig forever!







Believe it or not, we've also been having some deep conversations. Previously, she'd seen me sometimes ignoring beggars on the street, and recently voiced how upset she was about it. She told me, 'papa kaash main paisa kamaati, saaragareeboko de deti!' She explains to me that even begging is hard work. How profound is that?





Then the other day, she told me that when she grows up, she's going to be a businesswoman and said, 'us din aapkokaamnahikarnahoga papa!' And sometimes, she tells me, 'papa, I also want to be a storyteller just like you.' I often forget that she's just 4.





Something that's given me a moment to actually get to know my daughter and honestly, my entire perspective on life has shifted. We could all learn from our kids- to not take life so seriously, and just breathe easy!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

