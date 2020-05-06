Worldwide waffling





Federal officials say the next two weeks will be crucial in trying to determine the scope and severity of the spread of COVID-19 in First Nations communities.Cases of the virus have begun to present within Indigenous communities across Canada, including the first case in Nunavut - something health officials have been bracing for with concern, given the many vulnerabilities that exist among Indigenous populations. Dr. Tom Wong, chief medical officer of public health at Indigenous Services Canada, says it's too early to determine the severity of these outbreaks and whether the situation will worsen.









As the first month of the new financial year ended, the Nitish Kumar government crossed a major milestone by spending more than Rs 6,000 crore as financial assistance to people facing the heat of a humanitarian crisis spurred by the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown.A key element of this expenditure is that as much as 98% of the Bihar government's total financial assistance of Rs 6048.42 crore -- spent in just one month of the current fiscal -- has been credited directly to the bank accounts of various groups of beneficiaries. Though these beneficiaries are from different sections of society, the one big common denominator is their under-privileged status, which would have left them vulnerable to distress had the government not come to their rescue.









The first batch of 1,140 migrant workers from Odisha, who were living and working in Ernakulam district of Kerala, boarded a special train arranged by the Railways to take them home. The non-stop train destined for Bhubaneswar left from Aluva railway station at 10 pm on Friday.V S Sunil Kumar, minister in-charge of the district, said that Railways informed them about the plan to run the train. A helpdesk jointly run by police, revenue and health departments began registration of the migrants at several camps early Friday.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP).Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.Several educational institutions have used online tools to help students with their syllabus during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has now been extended for two more weeks beginning May 4.According to the HRD Ministry, the National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.ore than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated.



