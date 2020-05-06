e-commerce providers allowed to deliver food items



The government has allowed e-commerce providers to deliver food items, books, electronic gadgets and dresses to customer's doorsteps adopting proper safety measures.







The Commerce Ministry issued a notification in this regard, saying the step was taken in a bid to make people's lives easier during Ramadan.





"The kitchens of those restaurants who are in contracts with different e-commerce providers will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 10pm," the notice says. The e-commerce providers were asked to submit a list of the restaurants with whom they work to the deputy commissioners concerned.







Deliverymen, vehicles engaged in delivery and all those engaged in the process can conduct their normal activities, the notice adds. But the authorities reaffirmed its previous statement not to allow taking food at restaurants.





The notice urged the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (ECAB) to provide its members with identity cards and necessary training over proper healthcare.





Meanwhile, ECAB General Secretary Abdul Wahed asked their members to collect necessary documents from them to run their businesses.





Bangladesh announced the closure of all educational institutes, offices, and supermarkets to impose a complete shutdown in the country in a bid to contain the mass transmission of coronavirus.





Earlier, the authorities permitted the online-based service providers to deliver essential items on a limited scale.







