President greets Buddhists, urges to celebrate festival at home

Md Abdul Hamid



Greeting the Buddhist community as well as the countrymen on the eve of the Buddha Purnima, President Md Abdul Hamid on Tuesday called upon the Buddhists to celebrate their holy religious festival at their respective homes in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.





"Due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the Buddha Purnima is being celebrated in a different manner this year . . . I urge all of the Buddhist community to celebrate their festival staying at their respective homes," he said in a message, reports BSS.





The President issued the message on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, the greatest religious festival related to the birth and attaining enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.





President Hamid said Gautam Buddha used to seek the welfare of mankind always and he tried his best to make the whole world peaceful and prosperous.





He said Gautam Buddha disseminated the message of equity and friendship throughout his entire life to establish peace and harmony across the globe.





The head of the state said the ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in removing the degradation of moral values from the unstable and intolerant world as well as establishing peace in society.





He said the civilization and culture of the Buddhists are profoundly integrated with the soil and the people of this country.





Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, President Hamid hoped that the country's Buddhist community would play a proper role in the development of Bangladesh upholding the ideals of Buddha.







