





Eagle Music Video Station is a YouTube channel where netizens can watch music videos of various artists. The channel owned by Kachi Ahmed features an array of music videos for its subscribers. The videos published in this channel all are copyrighted assets of Eagle Music. The channel has 5.03M subscribers. It also features a comedy series, titled "Eagle's Comedy" which is a series of Stand-Up Comedy videos based on trending tropics that happened around us. "PabitraPrem" by ShafiqTuhin is the latest music video released from the channel on April 30.





