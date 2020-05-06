Kylie buys $35 million resort mansion





Billionaire and reality star Kylie Jenner has bought a $36.5 million resort mansion in Holmby Hills, TMZ reported. Jenner's new 15,000-square-foot home first surfaced for sale last summer at $55 million, records show. The property boasts a single-story home built last year, a guesthouse, a basketball court and a chic outdoor space with a pool, fire pit and projection screen. Jenner, 22, is largely known for the reality series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year, she sold the controlling stake in her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million. Forbes lists her as the youngest self-made billionaire, with net worth at $1 billion.





