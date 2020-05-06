BD celebs stuck around the globe



A number of Bangladeshi celebrities have gotten stuck abroad amid this covid-19 pandemic. Until the situation gets better, there is little hope for them to come back home. However, they are aware of the whole situation and are always in touch with their friends and family.





An 11-member shooting team got stuck in Kolkata. Shipan Mitra, Sanju John, Imtu Ratish, newcomer Bonni, Raisa are now passing their days in lockdown along with their makeup artist, camera crew and other members. Film director Iftekhar Chowdhury was supposed to go to Iceland to shoot his next horror movie.







So, to process his visa, he went to Kolkata in mid-February. But by that time, the outbreak of Corona took severe form and he got trapped in a hotel there.







Last February, actress and director Shuchanda went to United States to meet with son Apu Raihan. Her son came back to Bangladesh but she planned to spend some time longer with her brothers and then return home by the early April. However, the situation turned worsens in New York City.







Hence, she had to cancel her plan and is now stuck at her relative's place. Actor Bipasha Hayat went to New York City just a few days before the epidemic and now she is stuck there too. She is regularly communicating with her friends and family though.





Meanwhile, model and actress Sumaiya Zafar Suzana is now in Dubai. She had to go there in mid-March for business but soon after she reached - the lockdown started. For now, she is helping immigrants there and said she will come back as soon as the lockdown is withdrawn. Tania Ahmed went to United States for personal reasons.







She had plans to come back home by May. But as the situation is uncertain now, she is not expecting to come back on time. Singer Fahmida Nabi is dealing with the same kind of problem. She was supposed to come back home by the end of March. For the pandemic, she got stuck there too.





