Film industry staring at loss of Eid bonanza



The global crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted almost all the employment sectors in the world, including the entertainment industry. The holidays around Eid are the most lucrative periods for almost any industry in this Muslim-majority nation, and this tends to be even more pronounced in the entertainment sphere, especially for the film industry, reports UNB.





Due to the COVID-19, the government in Bangladesh shut down many institutional activities soon after the confirmation of local transmission, and prevent the virus from spreading - in ripe environments like the cinema halls. From March 18, all the cinema halls and cineplexes were shut down due to the pandemic, according to Bangladesh Film Producers-Distributors Association President Khorshed Alam Khosru.





"As the virus passes from human to human in close proximity, people inside crowded arenas such as cinema halls are at a higher risk to be contaminated with the virus - so we decided not to continue the shows in any of the halls, including the cineplexes, from March 18 until further notice," Khosru told UNB.





Regarding the movies being showcased prior to the ban, Shakib Khan's movie 'Shahenshah' was the only one significant release that came out on March 6, and was running at over 100 halls before the closing. Release of some much-awaited movies were put in halt such as noted director Masud Hasan Ujjal directed film 'Unoponchash Batash', that was set to release on March 13; and ChayanikaChowdhury-directed 'Bishwoshundori' on March 27.





Before the crisis emerged, movie lovers and hall owners were counting days for Shakib's upcoming movie 'Bidrohi' and 'Nabab LLB', Arifin Shuvoo starring action extravaganza 'Mission Extreme', Siam Ahmed starring action film 'SHAAN', Ananta Jalil's Bangladesh-Iran joint venture 'Deen - The Day', Tollywood star Dev starring Bangladeshi spy thriller film 'Commando', and many more - for the Eid-Ul-Fitr releases, which they expected to make up for the losses in the meantime, during part of February, and certainly March and April. With the expected Eid releases now practically impossible for the moviemakers.





"We have postponed our activities and thinking about rescheduling the release of our film which was set to be released on the occasion of Holy Eid-Ul-Fitr", Faisal Ahmed, director of ArifinShuvoo and Miss World Bangladesh pageant winning JannatulFerdouseOishee starring-'Mission Extreme', told UNB.





Explaining his opinion on given circumstances, Faisal continued "We haven't finalized anything yet, however at this moment everyone is focusing on being safe and sound from the Coronavirus. People will not be marching to the cinema halls in the foreseeable future even if the pandemic ends in the shortest possible time, and this is, in fact, the case scenario around the whole world."





Regarding the solution, Faisal emphasized on the fact that the government must take necessary steps to save the cinema industry as the artists-entertainers and production crews are being financially devastated in this pandemic.





In order to solve the crisis, actor and Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti President MishaShawdagor has recently said the association, along with other governing bodies in the industry, are planning to address the crisis that has visited upon them 'comprehensively', for which they are starting their assessment and inviting applications for funds according to some criteria.





Although funding will be requested from the government, the chances of being prioritized for such funds may not be very high, coming off a pandemic. As things stand now, despite efforts coming in from all corners, the government is yet to even accommodate the film industry in a meeting. Relief may be a bridge too far ahead to contemplate.

