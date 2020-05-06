Ctg Challengers to auction players' signed bat

Chattogram Challengers official team bat. -Collected



The cash-rich Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Chattogram Challengers has decided to auction their team bat for funding the fight against Covid-19, Chattogram Challengers Chief Operating Officer (COO) Syed Yasir Alam confirmed the news on Tuesday.







As the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the world, cricketers from most countries have been doing their bit in the fight against the pandemic. Recently, top Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against the deadly virus.







Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan whose ongoing two-year ban by ICC has coincided with the suspension of international cricket, sold his favourite cricket bat for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer living in the USA for funding the fight against Covid-19, after auctioning on the Facebook page of the charity organisation 'Auction 4 Action'. Dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's bat is also awaiting for auction.





Bangladesh two more cricketers pacer Taskin Ahmed's hattrick ball, Bangladesh's last hattrick ball and Soumya's bat he used during his maiden Test century against New Zealand in 2019 was sold for Tk 4 lakh by the Auction for Action very recently.







Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful also has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a match-winning century in the brilliant chase against world Champion Australia in 2005 in Cardiff, to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in his country.





Chattogram Challengers has also decided to put their official team bat with players' sign up for auction on Tuesday to raise fund against Covid-19 victim. ''We were aware from the beginning. In that case, we are giving the official team bat with the cricketer's autographs on it for auction,'' Chattogram Challengers COO Syed Yasir Alam said.







'That is why we have carried out our pandemic awareness activities. Our cricketers have regularly given awareness messages to make the public aware,'' he added.







Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation (SBF) is a social nonprofit enterprise (NGO) planned to lend a helping hand as the NGO company set up a fundraising page on crowd funding platform www.choloshobai.com by Chattogram Challengers with the target Tk. 600,000 for Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation's Covid-19 healthcare campaign.







Within 10 days, maximum donation donor will get the bat signed by all the players of Chattogram Challengers. The bidding started on Tuesday and will run till May 15. Chief Operating Officer of the team, Syed Yasir Alam confirmed that they are also coming up with new ways to contribute to fight the crisis.





''Even then we were trying to do something different. In the midst of all this, Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation contacted us. They want to keep us in their activities. They are working on health care. Spreeha Bangladesh will get all the money earned from the auction. They will spend the money to help the people'' Yasir said.







According to COO, the fund raised by the auction would go towards fighting Covid-19, with special focus on health issues. "They will spend the entire money in the healthcare sector due to the corona crisis. The auction starting today will last for a week or 10 days,'' he added.





Leave Your Comments