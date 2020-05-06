Mashrafe gives captaincy tip to Tamim

Mashrafe Mortaza and Tamim Iqbal chatting at a training session. -Getty



Former Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza urged team's current ODI captain Tamim Iqbal to listen to his heart while making a decision. He also urged his junior colleague to be patient when it comes to dealing with the noise around the team.





"You will hear a lot of advice as a captain - 'do this, do that'; but as long as you listen to your heart, you will be able to sleep at night even if you lose," Mashrafe told Tamim during a conversation on Facebook.





"You will be unhappy if you had to do what other people told you. I have always believed in this. "I won't tell you how to do your captaincy, but you should do what your heart desires. Of course, you will have Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad around you, but if you listen to your gut feeling, you will be more successful."





Mashrafe, who stepped down from ODI captaincy in February, further stated that the Bangladesh team has 'match-winners' and urged Tamim to be back the players. "Bangladesh's reality is a little different.







You have to be patient. If you can make the players understand that you will do everything you can for them, they will give the best for you," Mashrafe said. "As long as I am confident in your ability, it doesn't matter what others are saying. You have match-winners in Soumya, Liton and Mustafiz, so if something is being said about them, you have to handle it." Mashrafe said.







"Everyone had a lot to say about Shakib batting at No. 3 in the [2019 50-over] World Cup. Shakib was confident that he could handle the pressure. My point of view was that if he failed in two matches, nobody would be more concerned than Shakib. He knows how to handle the pressure. I backed him fully because I felt he would have maximum impact at No. 3." he added.





Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib had a memorable World Cup last year, string a stunning606 runs in eight innings which also featured two hundreds and five fifties with an outstanding average of 86.57 and a strike rate of 96.03. Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan'songoing two-year ban by ICC has coincided with the suspension of international cricket.







Meanwhile, Bangladesh another senior cricketerTamim who had a nightmare world cup last year was handed over captaincy previously only four times (only in one Test and three ODIs). But Mashrafe thinks Tamim's leadership role off the field would be useful for him.





"I never really supported your view of being reluctant about captaincy. Why wouldn't you be the captain? You already have leadership qualities. The BCB will give you the captaincy for a long time, but that's up to them. You have to accept it properly." Mashrafe said.







"You didn't accept it properly in Sri Lanka [when he led in ODIs last July] but seeing you now, I feel you are on the right track. Bangladesh cricket will take the next step very soon." He added.





