COVID-19: Reinforce global and regional cooperation





The main focus of electronic, print and social media over recent months across the world has been on the devastation of COVID-19. The crisis puts us to the test in a way that has never been happened before. With most of the world's people locked down, lifestyle of the global citizens has changed as they are compelled to stay at home for ensuring social distancing.







And we still have to comprehend this devastating unrest. The prospect of such change is fearsome, as we do not have any power to contain the disease and thus can only obeythe directions of the government. In case of such an acute disaster,decision-makers around the world will have a terrible economic impact on their plans.







The whole world has been facing the largest stress test of international cooperation centring COVID-19 pandemic. A question is being discussed whether the donors would be able to provide the poor world with efficient and sustainable development while fighting to support the health system in the face of the crisis. The brute reality is that many of the attainments of the last half-century could be overlooked.







The astonishing intensity of the global crisis has made the choice difficult for the development agencies to reevaluate aid budgets and react to the crisis throughout all the partner countries.







Leaders in low-income countries have thus found it very had to ensure a balance between the costs of fighting COVID-19 and its vast indirect costs, including health and economics. For ensuring social distancing, staying at "home" is not a real choice for people living in congested slums with no or limited water and sanitation access and those work in the informal sector without rights of work and access to adequate social benefits.







The government of even advanced countries is suffering from inadequate critical care beds in hospitals with ventilation facilities. The situation is worse in developing countries. Therefore, these countries may receive assistance from developed countries in terms of trained medical practitioners and medical equipment. Since rich countries affirm that "we will do what it takes" at home, they have an ethical obligation to offer the same assistance to those countries most affected by the virus.Further, these countries are more concerned about the containment of the spread as imposing control on the borders has not found successful as a barrier to the spread of the pandemic.







Therefore, the disastrous complexity of COVID-19 has made this challenge impossible for any country to face alone. Cooperation between governments in and outside regions is needed to address this century's worst pandemic. Having overserved the catastrophe of COVID-19 over the last four months, it can be said that containment of these diseases has become a challenge for superpowers as well. In view of the unpredictability about the transmission of the virus, all actors should work hard to strengthen international cooperation.







Although China was the first country that detected the first COVID-19 patient, we cannot say that it is Beijing's sole responsibility to find a medical solution to prevent its spread. Therefore, all countries of the globe should come forward with their support to find ways to contain the pandemic.







We should bear in mind that such an epidemic acts as a test of empathy and compassion. Even the strongest country has become susceptible and necessitates other countries to provide assistance and cooperation to deter such as an epidemic. In order to save people of the world from this pandemic, countries with advanced health system have not only been working hard to develop a proper vaccine for COVID-19 but also trying hard to find strategies for further cooperation.







Such cooperation could take different shapes. For instance, one country could choose to send medical equipment to another country to help contain the virus, invest more on global awareness building about the virus symptoms, and undertake collaborative research to develop medications for the infected people and stop countries to sense politics centring the COVID-19.

The different side effects of the virus have exacerbated the situation further.







Besides, it is highly infective in nature. This leads to social marginalisation and aggravates current disparities between clinical epidemic control and international health rules. This requires mutual efforts to contain the divergences in combating COVID-19, stop its spread and remedy it.







Conversely, economic globalization and science-based-technological advances are reducing the gap between countries and people. Economic development and social security have already been interlinked and interconnected, but this could not quickly overcome a serious infectious disease.







The world is struggling to fight the outbreak. People in a public-health crisis cannot accept reprisal, abdicating and social stigma of any kind based on the self-interests of some political groups or parties. Therefore, the whole world must work against a common threat together.







We cannot refuse to accept that COVID-19 presents both mankind's health and global peace and advancement with the most immediate and severe setback. A continuing effort should be made to create a community with a common future for humanity to promote greater unity and collaboration to deal collectively to the hazards and obstacles. WHO Director-General TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus has rightly stated: "We must all join the chorus of humanity in the fight against the virus and win the ultimate victory. The virus is a threat to each of us, and we must unite as one person."





Leaders around the world have thus sought mutual cooperation. The Chinese government has extended its cooperation to various countries while President Trump has sought the support of both the ChinesePremeir and Indian Prime Minister to overcome the pandemic situation. Even the representative of the USA government has called on the Government of Bangladesh to help them in this pandemic. This type of interdependency among the states indicates that no state could fight against this pandemic alone.







During their fight, most countries are looking for medical support from other government, which goes beyond the economic assistance. As a result, Bangladesh's government has received different medical equipmentsuch as PPEs, mask and sanitizers from the Chinese and other governments. Our government has also sent their assistances to China, India, Maldives and some other countries as a token of cooperation when they were passing through a critical phase.







Theimpact of the pandemic in South Asia has unprecedentedly brought all the leaders under the same umbrella. Having responded to the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, leaders of eight member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) attended a video conference to discuss ways of collectively face the challenges of COVID-19. The leaders agreed to launch a COVID-19 emergency fund with the contribution of the member states. Both India and Bangladesh have already contributed to the fund. The governments also discussed the possible removal of tariffs on medical devices, protective gear, disinfectants, and soap that are required to fight against COVID-19. Such initiatives could help each other to fight against the deadly disease.





The Bangladesh-India relationship has again been discussed as both countries have supported each other with medical equipment during the global pandemic. Following the "neighbourhood first' policy, the Indian government has sent the Bangladesh government 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 surgical gloves for health professionals. These accessories have been sent to Bangladesh under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The Indian government earlier had provided a consignment of head covers and face masks to Bangladesh government.







In the face of the daunting challenge of the COVID-19, every country should put their hand together globally and regionally, to contain, encounter and prevent the pandemic. Every government must remain careful about the post-COVID-19 economic fallout. Therefore, global and regional cooperation could only help countries rebuild their economies, overcoming the trauma of COVID-19 and its economic fallout.





The writer is a Professor of

Public Administration at the University of Rajshahi

