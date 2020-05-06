COVID-19: Blessings for nature





On the eve of December 2019 the world introduced us to various diseases like Ebola virus, yellow fever, MERS-CoV, COVID-19. Among them, COVID-19 has become more harmful for mankind. The world has come to standstill all of a sudden; it has been locked downed like a stopwatch. The disease has become a curse for mankind.





On the contrary, nature is sending us a message with the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing climate crisis and warned that our failure to take care of the planet means not to take care of ourselves. To prevent the outbreaks, both global and the destruction of natural world farming and housing have to end, as both drive wildlife contact with people. The immediate priority is to protect people from the coronavirus. As we know that 75% of all diseases come from wildlife, so it should have to be our concern.





Our regular erosion of wild spaces has brought us uncomfortably close to animals and plants that shelter diseases and that can jump to humans. There are too many pressures on our natural system and something has to do as we are inter-connected with nature, whether we like it or not. Usually, we do not take care of our nature and that exactly means we can't take care of ourselves. And we stand towards a population of 10 billion people on this planet; we need to go into this future armed with nature as our strongest friend.







The emergence of COVID-19 was not only predictable but it also predicted that there would be another viral emergence from wildlife that would be a great threat to public health. Other diseases from wildlife had a much higher death rate in people, such as 60%-70% for the Nipah virus, 50% for the Ebola virus. So we should be taking this as a clear warning from nature. Market killing process of live wild animals from far and are the obvious example. A market in China is believed the source of COVID-19.Based on this thinking china banned such markets.





During the coronavirus crisis, nature is bouncing back. The environmental change by the coronavirus was first visible from space. Then the disease and the lockdown spread worldwide, after that it could be feeling the sky above our heads, the air in our lungs and even the ground below our feet.







As nowadays mills and factories are closed, dirtybrown pollution reduces over cities and industrial areas of several countries within days of lockdown. Firstly, China, then Italy, UK, and now almostall over the world. The effect of certain lockdown, the world is exercising temporary falls of carbon dioxide and nitrogen of as much as 40%. This reduces air pollution, improve air quality and reduce the risk of several diseases like asthma, heart attacks, etc.







If we compare the air traffic of mid-march at the same time last year in the UK, we can notice that the Road traffic fall 70 percent this year. With less human movement the planet become calmed. There is no doubt that the lockdown hampered and hitting the fossil fuel. The rate of car selling is reduced than in the previous years.







The traffic comes down at 83%.Oil is the big source of carbon emissions and that is heating the planet. For the reason being lockdown the burning coal and oil become too low, and it also a big blessing for nature. The virus provides a glance, how quickly we could clean our air.





Nevertheless, while the world is in a temporary break during lockdowns, wildlife has filled the emptiness. The delay of cutting grass on the roadside unconsciously protect the habitats of wildflowers. Which brings the color of nature, and provide more pollen for bees. Thecoastalarea gets back its natural beauty.





Creeper plants and flowers on sea beach are waving to the air, water, and sky. The marine life becomescalm, safe and peaceful for fish and others like dolphin, crab, lobster, etc. Nature accepts the lockdown, the break of the world cordially. And also it becomes blessings for the nature nowadays. Now the COVID-19 worldwide reminds us as a universality of distractibility of human beings.





Bangladesh is a third world country.Covic-19 pandemic was confirmed to have spread to Bangladesh in March 2020. The country already locked down. Nature has taken the advantages of less movement of people. The natureof Bangladesh is decorated in its form. The air becomes fresh here for the less movement of vehicles. The song of birds in the tree is more heard now than before. Cox's Bazar shows dolphins that have never occurred before.





Indeed, a more balanced and take care of society can return the balance of the natural environment.COVID-19 crisis may provide an opportunity for change and reduce the destruction. To help prevent further outbreak of zoonotic viruses like COVID-19, the illegal wildlife trade and the destruction of habitats must stop.





The writer is a MSS student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University.

Leave Your Comments