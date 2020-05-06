CPB demands release of journalist Kajol







Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has demanded immediate release of photo journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol. The demand was made at an online meeting of the party presided over by its president Mujahidul Islam Selim on Tuesday.



The CPB leaders said, lawsuits one after another are being readied to implicate journalist Kajol who was shown arrested on section 54. It is a condemnable act and an attack on press freedom.



Among others, CPB general secretary Mohammad Shah Alam, Ruhin Hossain Prince, Kazi Sazzad Jahir Chandan, Rafiquzzaman Layek, Mihir Gosh, Abdullah Kaafi Ratan, attended the meeting.



Journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol had been traceless for 53 days. Police arrested him on May 3 on Benapole border in Jessore on charges of trespassing (illegal entry into Bangladesh). The day was World Press Freedom Day.



