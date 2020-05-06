Bidyanondo chairperson resigns amid controversy over organisation’s name





Bidyanondo, a group of volunteers hailed for schemes like ‘Ek Takay Ahar' or One Taka Meal, recently earned laurels for its early efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



Salman Khan Yasin, the organisation’s coordinator for Dhaka Division, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that Kishor will stay on as chairman until the COVID-19 crisis is over.



“Our chairman broke down following negative comments by some extremist groups and individual users on Facebook. Besides this, he was under too much pressure at work,” Salman said.



“He had said he would work as organising secretary. Then he abruptly tendered resignation. But we haven’t accepted it,” he said.



Netizens took to the social media to vent anger at the zealots after the news of his resignation spread.



“The name Bidyanondo will live on alongside that of Kisho Kumar Das. Kishor Kumar Das, please keep in mind that he who wants victory goes to fight alone instead of waiting for someone else,” Shaon Mahmud, martyr Altaf Mahmud’s daughter, wrote on Facebook.



“Dear Kishor, we, the entire nation, apologise to you. Please don’t resign on the words of some people who have commercialised religion,” poet and writer Shaheen Reza Rassel wrote.





---bdnews24





Leave Your Comments