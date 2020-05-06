BNP is infected with 'virus of criticism': Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP's politics is infected with the 'virus of criticism against the government'.





He came up with the remark while addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence in the city on Tuesday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP's politics is infected with the all-pervading virus of making criticisms of the government in the name of political dissent."







Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir continues delivering the poisonous speech in the name of criticising the government's failure, he added. The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders are criticizing the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. But many prestigious magazines like Forbes and The Economist applauded the bold leadership of the prime minister



in tackling the coronavirus crisis, he added. "I want to raise a question to Mirza Fakhrul - what can they give to people except cleverness of talks? …in our neighboring country, the Congress (party) stands by the people by forming a fund," Quader said.







