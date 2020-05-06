Kishore to remain Bidyanondo Chairman



Bidyanondo Foundation's Chairman Kishore Kumar Das's resignation letter has not been accepted by its authority. The organization's Dhaka Division Coordinator Salman Khan Yasin informed on Tuesday that Kishore Kumar Das will retain the post of Chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation under these critical circumstances.





Some radical groups made adverse comments on Kishore Kumar Das on social media which hurt him which is why he had decided to step down.





Bidyanondo Foundation broadly aided the destitute people of the country in the middle of the outbreak of coronavirus. Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation distributed relief goods among the ordinary masses in different districts including Dhaka city. Bidyanondo Foundation also manufactured and supplied personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses working in Dhaka city and remote parts of Bangladesh. Bidyanondo Foundation also sprayed pesticides in mosques, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations to kill germs.





Bidyanondo Foundation also installed basins with water and soaps in several parts of Dhaka city for people to wash their hands. The organization also made hand sanitizers and masks and provided these things to working citizens free of cost. Bidyanondo Foundation has been delivering meals to poor people for iftar and sehri during the ongoing month of Ramadan.







Martyr Altaf Mahmud's daughter Shaon Mahmud, poet Shaheen Reza Russell, actress Shahnaj Khushi and some other celebrities have called upon Kishore Kumar Das through Facebook not to resign from Bidyanondo Foundation.





Many other progressive netizens have admired the beneficial activities of Bidyanondo Foundation.





Leave Your Comments