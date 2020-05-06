

The first part Rahmat (Blessings) days has ended. Now the second part called Magferat or forgiveness is starting. Rasullulah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam delivers, 'The first ten days is declared as blessings, second part as forgiveness and third part as release from the Hell.' (Bayhaki)





When Ramadanul Mub-arak appears, Almighty Allah has forgiven his special slaves specially. When this month appears, people arrive at the mosque to pray Tarabih. They pray Tarabih for such a long time by standing on the mosque hearing Quran from the melodious voice of the Imam. Some pray Tahajjud at deep night to get closer of Allah. Rasullulah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam delivers, 'Who pray the Salath of night (Tarabih or Tahajjud) for blessings and Iman, Almighty Allah will forgive his previous sins' (Bokhari and Muslim).







Rasullulah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam Says, 'Ramadan is the month of forgiveness. He who cannot remove his sins though he arrives in the month of Ramadan, may his nose fill with dust.' So we should to bind ourselves in worships when Ramadan appears, as Ramadan is the month of release from Hell.







It is described in Tirmizi that Rasullulah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam says, 'Allah has some slaves released from hell, to whom Allah releases from hell at every night.'(Tirmizi, Idn Mazah) Almighty Allah always ready to forgive his slaves.







For forgiveness, we should regret our sins with a pure heart. If I seek forgiveness from Allah orally without regretting in mind, then it will not be perfect repentance. Repentance has to be cordial. Almighty Allah says, 'O you who believe! Repent to Allah with sincere repentance.' (Sura Tahrim: 8)





To get forgiveness from Allah, we should forgive others. Who forgives people, Almighty Allah forgives him. We have to repent and pray cordially to Allah for our own deeds. It is possible to get success by repentance. Almighty Allah delivers, 'And repent to God, all of you believers, so that you may succeed.' (Sura Nur: 31)





Therefore, in the first ten days of forgiveness, we have to seek forgiveness of Allah for all our sins by repentance, Istegfar, and prayer. Who seeks forgiveness of Allah again and again; Allah will change his sins into blessings. Allah address, 'God will replace their bad deeds with good deeds.' (Sura Furqan: 70)





So we all seek forgiveness of Allah. As well as we should behave well with the slaves of Allah. Allah will show the same behavior as like we show behavior to his slaves. We relieve his slaves from suffering, Allah will relieve us from sufferings. Rasullulah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam says, 'Show mercy upon the citizen of earth, then Allah will show mercy to you.' (Abu Dawd)





