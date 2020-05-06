Published:  03:35 AM, 06 May 2020

'Relaxing lockdown has paved the way for infection'

'Relaxing lockdown has paved the way for infection'

The BNP has alleged that the government has paved the way for COVID-19 infections with the reopening of shops from May 10. Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "The country is pushing towards a dangerous situation by lifting the lockdown as the ruling Awami League government has no accountability to people."

The government will solely be responsible for such a suicidal decision, he warned.

The cabinet division on May 4 gave a directive to reopen shops and malls in a limited scale ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr by relaxing restrictions on public movement.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »