'Relaxing lockdown has paved the way for infection'



The BNP has alleged that the government has paved the way for COVID-19 infections with the reopening of shops from May 10. Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Tuesday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "The country is pushing towards a dangerous situation by lifting the lockdown as the ruling Awami League government has no accountability to people."





The government will solely be responsible for such a suicidal decision, he warned.





The cabinet division on May 4 gave a directive to reopen shops and malls in a limited scale ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr by relaxing restrictions on public movement.





