US embassy to remain closed today



The US Embassy and its offices in Dhaka will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Buddha Purnima.





Emergency services for the American citizens will be available, during the holiday, said a press release issued by the embassy on Tuesday.







The Embassy will resume normal working hours on Thursday. Due to the extended government holiday, public transportation will be limited, and American citizens with appointments may experience difficulty getting to the Embassy, said the Embassy. American citizens who need to reschedule their appointments can contact the Consular Section at (88) (02) 5566-2000, it said.





Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Center, the Archer K. Blood Library, and the EducationUSA Student Advising Center remain closed to the public.







"We continue to offer virtual programs and will reopen to the public as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time," it said.





