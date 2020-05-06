Buddha Purnima today



Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated across the country today.





Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas. He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into 'nirvana' at the age of 80 in 483 BC.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion, reports UNB.





President Hamid called upon the Buddhists to celebrate their holy religious festival at their respective homes in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.





Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Buddha Purnima is being celebrated in a different manner this year. "I urge all of the Buddhist community to celebrate their festival staying at their respective homes," he said in a message.





In her message , the prime minister said the Buddhist leaders have a significant role in maintaining the communal harmony in the country.





She said the whole world is now in a crisis due to coronavirus outbreak, while the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a pandemic.





Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Hasina urged the Buddhist community to celebrate their largest religious festival avoiding mass gatherings.





