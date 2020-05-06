Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 258, 306





The global death toll from the deadly coronavirus reached 258,306 as of Wednesday morning.





Although cases of new infection keep growing among the infected world population currently, 98 percent are in mild condition.





Of the currently infected 2,226,567 patients, 2,117,319 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, Worldometer daily update shows.





Meanwhile, 49,248 infected patients of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.





Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,726,797 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.





So far, 1,241,924 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 72, 271 deaths and 1,237,633 cases while Spain reported 25,613 deaths and 250,561 cases till Wednesday.





The worst-hit European country Italy has recorded deaths 29,315 and 213,013 cases.





France, on the other hand, has reported 25,531 deaths and 170,551 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 29,427 deaths among 194,990 confirmed cases.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths as of Tuesday.





The country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the detection of 786 patients.

