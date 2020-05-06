Scientist quits role after 'undermining' lockdown





Prof Neil Ferguson has quit as a government adviser on coronavirus after admitting an "error of judgement".





Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted "undermining" the messages on social distancing.





It follows a Daily Telegraph story that a woman, said to be his "married lover", visited his home in lockdown.





His modelling of the virus's transmission suggested 250,000 people could die without drastic action.





This led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce on 23 March that he was imposing widespread curbs on daily life aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.





Under those measures, partners who do not live together were told they can no longer see each other.





In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.





"I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies).





"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.





"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing."





He called the government advice on social distancing "unequivocal", adding that it was there "to protect all of us".





'Like it doesn't count for you'

Last month, Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood also resigned after it was revealed she had broke lockdown rules by making two trips to her second home.





Scottish National Party MP Philippa Whitford compared the two cases on BBC Newsnight, saying: "We had unfortunately the same experience here when we lost our chief medical officer for not obeying the rules that she was telling people on television.





"She also was a great loss to the Scottish government.





Conservative MP Sir John Redwood said he did not know all the circumstances of Prof Ferguson's resignation, but suggested the events did not matter to the public.

"I presume he resigned because he was saying something differently from what he was doing himself," he said.

"What matters to the nation is not that. What matters to the nation is are we getting the right advice and how do we get through this dreadful crisis?"

Prof Ferguson led Imperial College London's Covid-19 response team, which published research in March warning 250,000 people could die without any action, before the government imposed the lockdown.

He specialises in infections disease and has used mathematical modelling to provide information on disease outbreaks for the past 25 years.

He carried out modelling on the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in 2001, and in the same year was awarded an OBE for services to epidemiology and the control of infectious diseases in 2001.

He also provided data for the government during the bird flu outbreak in 2006 and swine flu in 2009.

A statement from the university said Prof Ferguson "continues to focus on his important research".







"But the problem is you can't have that you're telling people to do something really difficult but it's as if it doesn't count for you, and that is obviously what he felt and he's stepped back."

