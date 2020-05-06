Singapore man stabs officer enforcing social distancing measures





A 61-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 6) with attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed an officer from the National Parks Board (NParks) who was installing SafeEntry signs along the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector.





In a media statement on Monday, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 12.05pm from an NParks officer who said that her colleague had been stabbed along Sengkang East Drive.





The NParks officer is now warded at a hospital for treatment.





Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim was installing SafeEntry signs with his colleague along the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector.









The two NParks officers came across the man who was cutting plants illegally at the park connector and was not wearing a mask.





During the engagement, the man turned aggressive and attacked the victim with a sharp instrument.





"The victim sustained serious injuries to his chest, arm and hand," the police said, adding that the officer was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.





The assailant fled the scene on his bicycle before the police arrived.





Police officers then quickly established the identity of the assailant and arrested him within one-and-a-half hours of the incident.





They added that the man will be investigated for possession of offensive weapons in public places and breach of safe distancing measures.





"He will be remanded for further investigations and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment."





On Wednesday, he will be charged with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.





The offence carries a punishment of a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine; and if hurt is caused to any person by such act, the man shall be punished with imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to caning, the police said.





"This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant who was performing his duties. The man will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," they said.





In a separate statement, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and NParks said that they are appalled and deeply concerned by the attack on the man, who is a safe distancing enforcement officer.





"This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant while he was performing his duties. We have zero tolerance towards such acts," they said in a joint statement.





Police investigations are ongoing. – Today Online

