2 bank officials among 6 diagnosed with Covid-19 in Nilphamari









Six people, including two bank officials, have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections in Nilphamari.





Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Ranjit Kumar Barman said two officials of Islami Bank’s Saidpur branch, one nurse of Dimla Upazila Health Complex and three members of a family were diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday.





With the fresh detections, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the district rose to 32 as of Tuesday.





Earlier, five bank officials were found infected with coronavirus in the district on May 3.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh confirmed the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday as 786 people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours till 8am.





The country has so far recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths.

