COVID-19 patient dies in Khulna









A sexagenarian woman died from coronavirus at Khulna Diabetic Hospital on Tuesday night.





The 65-year-old woman hailed from Deyara village in Rupsha Upazila.





Dr Sheikh Farid Uddin, a physician at the hospital, confirmed the information, saying she lost her battle against the virus around 11pm.





She was first admitted to the Khulna 250-Bed General Hospital on April 22 with high fever and breathing complications.





After she had been tested positive for coronavirus on April 30, she was shifted to the Khulna Diabetic Hospital, a dedicated health centre for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Dr Farid added.





With the latest development, the death toll from coronavirus in the division reached 4 while the number of confirmed cases is 164, said the divisional health office.





The country has so far recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths as per official announcement.

Leave Your Comments