Coronavirus: 8 members of RAB, police in Keraniganj test positive









Seven members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and one policeman in Keraniganj have been infected with coronavirus, raising the number of virus cases in the district to 235.





Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, upazila health and family planning officer, said seven members of Rab-10 and one policemen of Keraniganj Model Police Station were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday.





With these new cases, 31 Rab members and 29 policemen have so far been infected with the virus till Tuesday.





So far, 235 cases have been reported in Keraniganj while eight people died from coronavirus.





Besides, 12 people returned to their respective homes after making full recovery from the virus in the upazila.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths as of Tuesday.





The country reported its highest single-day new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the detection of 786 patients.

