Coronavirus: Sylhet confirms 12 more cases









Twelve more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in tests conducted at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.





Dr Himanshu Lal Roy, deputy director of the hospital, made the disclosure on Tuesday night, saying they tested a total of 186 samples at their labs on the day and found 12 of those positive for coronavirus.





Most of the newly-identified patients are from Moulvibazar district, he added.





Earlier, five healthcare workers of Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital were found to be infected with coronavirus.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh confirmed the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday as 786 people tested positive in 24 hours till 8am yesterday.





In total, the country has so far recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths as per official announcement.

