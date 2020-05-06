Another policeman dies from coronavirus in city









Another policeman died from coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning.





With the latest one, a total of six policemen have so far died from the virus.





The deceased was identified as Shri Raghunath Roy, 48, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He hailed from Laxmipur district.





Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General of (AIG-Media) Police at the Police Headquarters, confirmed the information, saying Raghunath recently tested positive for the virus and was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.





He, however, lost his battle for life around 8:20am, he said, adding that the Bangladesh Police is deeply shocked at his demise.

