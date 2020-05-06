PM shocked at Habibur Rahman Mollah’s death









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League MP (Dhaka-5) and valiant freedom fighter Habibur Rahman Mollah.





In a condolence message, the Prime Minister recalled with profound respect Habibur Rahman Mollah's contributions to the great Liberation War and politics.





"The country and nation have lost a valiant freedom fighter, while the Awami League a dedicated leader at his death," she said.





The Prime Minister also said his contribution to politics and the welfare of people will ever be remembered.





Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Habibur Rahman Mollah, who was elected MP thrice from Dhaka-5 constituency, passed away due to old-age complications at a city hospital in the morning.

