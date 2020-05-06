Coronavirus: Munshiganj reports 7 new cases









Seven more confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported form Munshiganj district on Tuesday.





Sources at the Civil Surgeon office said samples of 72 people were sent to Dhaka for lab testing and the results came on Tuesday that showed seven people were infected with COVID-19.





Among the seven, four people were found infected from sadar upazila, two from Srinagar upazila and one from Louhajang upazila.





So far, 204 people have been found infected with coronavirus in the district.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh confirmed the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday as 786 people tested positive in 24 hours till 8am yesterday.





In total, the country has so far recorded 10,929 coronavirus cases and 183 deaths as per official announcement.

Leave Your Comments