Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh jump to 11719; 3 more deaths reported





Bangladesh saw a big jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as 790 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of such cases to 11719.





“Besides, three more deaths were reported during the same period , taking the death toll in the country to 186,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana in the daily online health bulletin in the afternoon.





In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 6241 samples, she added.





The global death toll from the deadly coronavirus reached 258,306 as of Wednesday morning.





Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,726,797 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.





So far, 1,241,924 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





The government on Monday extended general holidays further until May 16.

