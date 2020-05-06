135 more Bangladeshis return home through Benapole





135 more Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in India due to coronavirus lockdown returned home through Benapole check post on Wednesday morning.





With the latest ones, a total of 1,300 Bangladeshis have so far returned home from the neighbouring country.





Ahsan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said the returnees are being taken to institutional quarantine.





Pulak Kumar Mondol, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station, said the returnees will have to stay in a Madrasha at Gazir Dorgah of the upazila for 14 days.





“They will go home if no one of them tests positive for coronavirus during the period,” he added.









