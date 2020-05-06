Stranded Bangladeshis to return from US









Bangladesh has arranged a special flight to bring home its citizens marooned in the US amid the global coronavirus pandemic.





A chartered aircraft of Qatar Airways will fly them back to Dhaka sometime next week, said Shamim Ahmed, press minister of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC.





Almost 200 Bangladeshis have registered for the flight back home so far, according to Bangladesh's Consul General in New York Sadia Faizunnesa. The embassy and consulate are only coordinating the flight arrangements with the returnees bearing all the expenses out of their own pockets, she said.





The deadline for registering with the consulate or embassy is May 8, according to officials.





The special flight will depart either from the Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC or New York's JFK Airport although the flight schedule is yet to be confirmed.





Bangladeshis living in different cities and territories of the US who are keen to catch the flight must make their own arrangements to travel to the airports, said Shamim.





Each traveller must collect a medical certification of having no COVID-19 or related symptoms within 72 hours of the flight.





The medical clearance can be collected from any hospital or physician in the US.





After arriving in Dhaka, the passengers will undergo routine health check-ups at the airport before entering a 14-day 'institutional' or 'home' quarantine mandated by the government, said Sadia.

Leave Your Comments