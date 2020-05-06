RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case





The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and author Mustak Ahmed in a case started under the Digital Security Act.





The elite police unit apprehended Kishore from Kakrail while Mushtaq was arrested from his home in Lalmatia on Tuesday. They were subsequently placed in the custody of Ramna police.





The case was started by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 and implicates 11 people, said Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam.





The arrestees were later sent to jail on Wednesday but police have not sought their remand.- bdnews24.com

Leave Your Comments