Bangladesh receives 3rd consignment of Indian medical assistance





Bangladesh has received third consignment of medical assistance from India consisting of RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits capable of running 30,000 tests.



Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das handed over these to Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Wednesday.



The High Commissioner conveyed that these RT-PCR test kits are domestically manufactured in India by ‘My Lab Discovery Solutions Private Limited’ and is widely used in India for COVID-19 detection.



‘‘Bangladesh is the first partner country to receive these kits on priority and that this reflects the importance attached to the bilateral relationship by India. In line with India’s neighborhood first policy and with a view to taking a collaborative regional approach to contain the spread of the virus,’’ she said in a press release.



At the time of telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 29 April, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Bangladesh of cooperation in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.



It may be recalled that Indian Prime Minister took the initiative to hold a video conference with the leaders of Saarc countries on 15 March 2020 in an effort to jointly address the deadly coronavirus in South Asia.



Recalling the time-tested friendship between the two countries, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen appreciated India’s medical assistance in three consignments in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic. He added that the testing kits will further step up the number of tests in Bangladesh which is the need of the hour.



This assistance which is covered under the Saarc COVID-19 Emergency Fund is intended to support the efforts of the government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of the virus.



The RT-PCR test kits were dispatched to Institute of Epidemiological Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).



The Saarc COVID-19 Emergency Fund was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was setup with an initial contribution of 10 Million USD from India.



The first consignment of emergency medical assistance under this fund containing 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head caps was handed over to Bangladesh on 25 March 2020. The second consignment consisting of 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets was handed over on 26th April 2020.



India has also come forward to help the medical professional of Saarc countries by conducting online courses under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) framework. Two such e-ITEC courses have been conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur; Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, India on 17-21 April and 27 April-06 May respectively.



Over 150 health professionals from Bangladesh have benefited from these courses.



Presently, registrations are being accepted for an e-ITEC course designed especially for Bangladesh and to be conducted in the Bengali language by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.







The online course will be conducted from 12-13 May.





