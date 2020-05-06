BFUJ demands immediate release of all journalists





Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) has demanded immediate release of all the journalists arrested across the country including photo journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.



BFUJ, the biggest body of the journalists across the country, made the demand through a statement issued by its president Mollah Jalal and secretary general Shaban Mahmud on Wednesday.



The BFUJ leaders have expressed deep anxiety as the incidents of journalists’ repression across the country hiked even in a situation stoked by the deadly coronavirus. They demanded an end to filing lawsuits against journalists and repressions on them.



Mollah Jalal and Shaban Mahmud also said that the way journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol was arrested from the bordering area on the World Press Freedom Day on May 3 by fastening his hands behind like a thief or a robber, surprised the civilized people at home and abroad.



A total of 180 journalists were implicated in lawsuits under section 57 of Digital Security Act from 2018 to April this year. The way police arrested and harassed journalists under Digital Security Act, was tantamount to dishonor to justice, they added.



The BFUJ leaders said, ‘‘The editors of bdnews24.com and Jagonews24.com have been implicated in a case recently over a trivial issue. In addition, an editor of a newspaper in Sylhet and three journalists in Narshingdi have been arrested recently.’’



They demanded an end to such activities against journalists without delay.





