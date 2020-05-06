11 including journos sued in Digital Security Act





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have sued 11 persons including journalists and a cartoonist under Digital Security Act on charges of misleading people and creating unrest in the society by spreading rumors.



The lawsuit was filed by RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station in the capital.



The accused are cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, IT specialist and member of Rastrachinta (A platform) Mohammad Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, author and businessman Mostak Ahmed, expatriate journalists Shahed Alam and Tasnim Khalil, bloger Asif Mohiuddin, Sayer Julkarnaine, Ashique Imran, Philip Shumakhar, Shawpan Woahid, Minhaz Mannan.



The allegation says, Sayer Julkarnaine, admin of the Facebook page ‘‘I AM Bangladeshi,’’ Ashique Imran, Kishore, Philip Shumakhar, Shawpan Woahid and Mostak Ahmed have been running the page for long. They have been spreading rumors and propaganda through this page over the government, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the current pandemic stoked by coronavirus. Their activities have been misleading people and creating unrest in the society.



RAB have included different posts and links of the Facebook page in the documents filed with Ramna Police Station.



The RAB have arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and author Mustak Ahmed in the case.



The elite police unit apprehended Kishore from Kakrail while Mostak was arrested from his home in Lalmatia on Tuesday.



They were subsequently placed in the custody of Ramna police.



Meanwhile, Dilshan Ara Apurna, wife of Didarul Islam Bhuiyan held a press conference at the office of Rastrachina on Wednesday and demanded release of her husband.





